This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Stealing Sneakers

A Georgia teenager was recently sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of probation for stealing a pair sneakers.

According to Ledger-Enquirer, when Dayonn Davis, 18, was 15 -years-old, he stole a coveted pair of Nike sneakers from the owner selling them online. Now, Davis is heading to prison.

Davis’ defense attorney Susan Henderson said in court that her client, who was charged as an adult, had no previous juvenile record and has his life “back on track.”

“He’s been extremely remorseful,” she said. “He’s got his life on track now.”

The incident took place in 2016, when Davis met with a man he met on Facebook who was selling a pair Nike Oreos. When Davis arrived to the scene, he tried the shoes on and ran away as his friend pulled a gun on the shoes’ owner. His lawyer stressed that her client had no idea his friend had a weapon on him.

Columbus Police quickly identified Davis and later found the shoes in his closet.

“This was an armed robbery. It’s not a theft. There’s a big difference between a theft and an armed robbery,” Prosecutor Sadhana Dailey told The Associated Press. “The teen victim was robbed at gunpoint.”

Davis told the judge he made an immature mistake: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”

However, Judge Bobby Peters, who handed down the sentence, wasn’t having it.

“I don’t get that. Must be some valuable shoes,” he said. He also went on to say that even if Davis didn’t know his friend had a gun, he met up with the man with the intent to steal the shoes.

CBS News reported that Peters believes that Davis will likely be released on parole before completing his five-year sentence and because it’s a first offense, Davis’ record can be expunged if he successfully completes probation.

Interestingly enough, there are no plans to charge the young man with the gun.

