Baltimore School Board Considering Six New Charter Schools

Baltimore School Board is considering opening six new charter schools in the 2019-2020 school year. Along with a second location for the Baltimore International Academy, five other schools are being considered, including a year-round high school in Southeast Baltimore with a focus on internships and an all-boys school focused on the arts and sciences.

A vote takes place on June 12.

