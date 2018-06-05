CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore School Board Considering Six New Charter Schools

African-American teenage boy studying in a restaurant

Source: kali9 / Getty

Baltimore School Board is considering opening six new charter schools in the 2019-2020 school year. Along with a second location for the Baltimore International Academy, five other schools are being considered, including a year-round high school in Southeast Baltimore with a focus on internships and an all-boys school focused on the arts and sciences.

A vote takes place on June 12.

