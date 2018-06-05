CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This

Leave a comment
Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Fast food restaurants already have a bad rep for their poor customer service and unsanitary eating conditions. 

 

But when’s the last time you saw actual video footage of what’s going on behind the counter at your favorite drive-thru spot?

 

One brave soul was filming in a Delaware Burger King when he spotted two mice playing around in the burger buns.

Ratatouille special anyone?

 

Somebody get the actual Burger King on the phone!

 

Just FYI, Burger King: When you guys tell folks “Have It Your Way,” we don’t think anyone wants the mouse pellet special.

 

SMH.

via GIPHY

You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Pay Raise Bias Contributes To The Wage Gap…

White men are far more likely to succeed at negotiating a pay raise than African-Americans are, according to a key…
06.06.18
5 Things That Can Easily Substitute The Swimwear…

Gretchen Carlson, the chairwoman for The Miss America Pageant announced on Good Morning America, "We will no longer judge our…
06.06.18
Colin Kaepernick Just Got A New Gig And…

The former NFL player keeps shining.
06.05.18
Black Female Lawmaker Told She Doesn’t ‘Look Like…

Plus, a group of people are fighting back against racial profiling.
06.05.18
Single Mom Graduates Harvard Law School After Having…

This is Black excellence.
06.05.18
UN Report Calls Out Trump’s Harmful Policies On…

A U.N. report rebuked the Trump administration for pursuing policies to remove the safety net for millions of poor people…
06.03.18
This Is America: Georgia Teen Sentenced To Five…

Dayonn Davis plead with the judge: “I was young at the time, so I wasn’t in my right mind.”
06.03.18
How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former…

"I’m not begging anybody for acceptance," said Jade Payadue, 29.
06.03.18
This Historically Black University Will Make History In…

Several states are considering legalizing marijuana.
06.01.18
Will Black-Owned Coffee Shops Become Targets For Racists…

Someone defaced the front of a black-owned Denver coffee shop with the N-word.
05.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close