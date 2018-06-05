You May NEVER Eat At A Fast Food Restaurant Again After Seeing This

Fast food restaurants already have a bad rep for their poor customer service and unsanitary eating conditions.

But when’s the last time you saw actual video footage of what’s going on behind the counter at your favorite drive-thru spot?

One brave soul was filming in a Delaware Burger King when he spotted two mice playing around in the burger buns.

Mane this is why I don’t trust no fast food places 😦🤮🤮🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/2wr4l9UuFa — BlackLivesMatter✊🏿👸🏽🤴🏾 (@ILoveBeinBlack) June 5, 2018

Ratatouille special anyone?

legit made my skin crawl pic.twitter.com/H0wl4f2hCk — thee jae 🌷. (@iiAmRenee) June 5, 2018

Somebody get the actual Burger King on the phone!

Just FYI, Burger King: When you guys tell folks “Have It Your Way,” we don’t think anyone wants the mouse pellet special.

SMH.

