MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit

Wherever North Korea is, Dennis Rodman is not far behind. The former basketball star who hasn’t shown his eyeballs in public since the late 1990s popped up in Singapore on Monday for the historic handshake of two egomaniacs: Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Naturally, CNN decided to prop up Rodman for television and it was a gargantuan sh*t show.
SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest
Carmen Electra‘s ex-husband was on national television in a Make America Great Again hat sobbing while worshipping Kim and Trump. Just like Kanye was big mad that he didn’t get a meeting with Obama, Rodman shed MAGA tears that Obama wouldn’t meet with him over his North Korean BFF.
“Obama didn’t give me the time of day!” Rodman complained. But Trump did. As a matter of fact, according to Rodman, Trump even took the time to thank him — yes, thank him — for doing a “good job.” Rodman even said he “showed my loyalty and trustworthy to this country” by being present at the historic summit.
CNN’s Chris Cuomo, appearing disturbed, awkwardly stared as Rodman rambled about Eddie Vedder from the 1990s rock group Pearl Jam, his former coach Phil Jackson and his self-promoting weed cryptocurrency t-shirt.
Damn, CNN… are you that desperate for ratings? Dennis Rodman is your go-to person for a historic meeting and you give him a full 23 minutes on-air?
Brace yourself and watch a clip of the buffoonery below:
Naturally, Twitter was dragging Rodman to every pit of hell. See below:
Trump has certainly brought us to the bottom of the barrel, but we are sure he’ll try to take us even lower.
SEE ALSO:
Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race
Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained
Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics
1. Aja Evans, Team USASource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USASource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA3 of 12
4. Chris Kinney, Team USA4 of 12
5. Jordan Greenway, Team USASource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Erin Jackson, Team USASource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Shani Davis, Team USASource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Maame Biney, Team USASource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Kimani Griffin, Team USASource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Shannon-Ogbani Abeda, Eritrea10 of 12
11. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, JamaicaSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Audra Segree, Jamaica12 of 12
MAGA Tears: Brace Yourself For The Epic Buffoonery Of Dennis Rodman At Trump-Kim Jong Un Summit was originally published on newsone.com