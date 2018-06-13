Is Camille Cosby Preparing To Divorce Bill Cosby?

After a two-year period in which their marriage was in turmoil, Camille Cosby may have finally had enough of her convicted husband, former TV hero and comedian Bill Cosby.

Recent reports have surfaced indicating that the 74-year-old Camille is filing paperwork to divorce her husband. According to Radar Online, Camille has left the couple’s Pennsylvania mansion, leaving the fallen comedian “pleading with her to return.”

“He literally is home alone,” an insider told the publication before stressing that the two now live separate lives. “She even took the staff with her!”

Radar specified that Camille settled herself into the couple’s Massachusetts hideaway with their chef, multiple drivers and a house manager. She has had some family support as their three living children have joined her in leaving the Pennsylvania mansion and they’ve allegedly not visited their 80-year-old father in months.

In April, Cosby was found guilty of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in the same home she shared with Bill. The former face of the Cosby Show is currently on house arrest and is wearing an ankle monitor before he returns to court for sentencing.

