Maryland’s Primary Election is June 26th but the voting process has already begun.
This upcoming election in Maryland will allow us to see who the candidates will be in November.
Remember, if you don’t get out and vote, you can’t be too mad when things don’t go the way you want. When it’s time to cast your vote, rock the vote and let your voice be heard. We CAN change the future.
For a list of locations you can go for early voting, go HERE!
Meet The Candidates For Maryland Governor 2018
Meet The Candidates For Maryland Governor 2018
1. Maryland State Sen. Richard Madaleno1 of 7
2. Krishanti Vignarajah2 of 7
3. Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III3 of 7
4. Alec Ross4 of 7
5. Ben Jealous5 of 7
6. Valerie Ervin6 of 7
7. Jim Shea7 of 7
Early Voting Has Begun In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com