Early Voting Has Begun In Maryland

Maryland’s Primary Election is June 26th but the voting process has already begun.

This upcoming election in Maryland will allow us to see who the candidates will be in November.

Remember, if you don’t get out and vote, you can’t be too mad when things don’t go the way you want. When it’s time to cast your vote, rock the vote and let your voice be heard. We CAN change the future.

For a list of locations you can go for early voting, go HERE!

