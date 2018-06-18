CLOSE
Dave Chappelle Is Pushing Maryland’s Next Potential Governor To Legalize Weed

Marijuana could boost Maryland’s economy, as it’s done in California, Denver and Seattle.

Half Baked writer and star Dave Chappelle wants to get merry jane legalized nationally, and he already has the support of a major candidate in Maryland’s race for governor.

“I look at the legalization of marijuana as an inevitability,” Chappelle said while appearing besides Ben Jealous On MSNBC.

Jealous added, “I didn’t start out on this journey over a year ago planning on [marijuana legalization] being a big issue in my campaign, but Dave has made the argument to me for almost a quarter century.”

Jealous said Chappelle is the first person to ever mention legalization to him seriously and Dave spoke highly of Ben’s credentials:

“If you look at Ben’s resume, his entire professional resume has been focused on equity. He’s trying to right the playing field and I’ve watched him work tirelessly to that end. There’s nothing in this for me, I just think this guy can make a difference for Maryland.”

