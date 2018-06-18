Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty
When she’s not touring the world and dropping surprise albums, Beyoncé clearly keeps up on her memes.
Fans online were dying this weekend when they peeped Bey hit a quick Bill Cosby lean on stage.
Watch the original and The Queen’s remix below.
Meme Queen: Beyoncé Hits The Bill Cosby Lean During “On The Run II” was originally published on globalgrind.com
