CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30 Year Prison Sentence

Some harsh time for a complicated woman.

Leave a comment
BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Gospel artist Kirk Franklin is facing difficult times this week when he announced that his sister was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

He revealed the news in an Instagram post saying “I now feel the weight of wondering if I could’ve done more…”

rough week..

A post shared by Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) on

 

It’s not clear what caused his sister’s long sentence.

However, Kirk has been pretty public about the struggles she’s faced, including an addiction to crack-cocaine. In a 2015 interview, Kirk said, “For over ten years, my younger sister was incarcerated in a facility here in Texas. She was in love with a young man who was drug dealer. He introduced her to not only selling drugs, but using as well. When he was arrested for drug trafficking, she was arrested along with him. After she served her time, she was brought before the review board who determined she was ready to be released and brought back into society. The documents were signed and she was set free… but only on paper.”

Kirk continued, “After a few months back into the free world, it became obvious to me rather quickly that my sister was still in prison. It’s what they call being institutionalized. She quickly started using again, becoming very reckless with her body, which turned into her using it as a means to pay for her habit.”

With more talk about prison reform and harsh sentencing, questions do arise on if Kirk’s sister deserved her 30 year sentence in the first place. Is it because of distributing drugs? Using? If she’s been committed to an institution before, shouldn’t her intervention be in the form of rehabilitation instead of prison?

Kirk has yet to go into details about his next steps following the intense news, but we’ll continue to keep you updated if anything major should surface.

So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30 Year Prison Sentence was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading So Sad: Kirk Franklin Mourns His Sister’s 30 Year Prison Sentence

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
Religious Rights Of Border Detainees Under Scrutiny As…

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls on the Trump administration to allow detainees to receive clergy visits.
06.19.18
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
That’s Not Christian! Faith Academy Accused Of School…

A former teacher and chaplain at Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, Colorado filed state and federal discrimination complaints.
06.15.18
White People’s Hysteria Over Losing Majority Status Is…

An Arizona lawmaker defended comments about his fear of the growing number of minority kids in Arizona public school and…
06.15.18
7 Signs Of Domestic Violence You Need To…

Knowing the signs can save your life.
06.14.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close