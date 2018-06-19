CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves

Considering all of the boss moves he’s made over the years, it’s no surprise he’s Puma’s new choice for creative director.

Leave a comment
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game

Source: Noel Vasquez / Getty

It was previously reported that JAY-Z will be serving as President of Puma’s Basketball division, but ESPN’s Darren Rovell has clarified that Jay will be creative director, not president.

Jigga is joined by new brand ambassadors and future NBA rookies DeAndre Ayton from Arizona University, Marvin Bagley III from Duke University, and Zhaire Smith from Texas Tech

Adam Petrick, Puma’s global director of brand and marketing said of the deal: “We’ve been working with Roc Nation for quite some time. They’ve been great partners to us for several years. We’ve done many different deals with many different ambassadors.”

When Jay was approached, it “was something he wanted to be a part of,” according to Petrick.

We’re used to Hov being both a player and president in most of his moves (“I’m like Michael Jordan, I play for the team I own”), so the mix-up is understandable.

Since he entered the game, he’s worked hard to align his brand with big business. Back in 2015, the NBA passed what was called “The JAY-Z rule,” preventing dozens of minority-stake investors from claiming ownership of a franchise, which happened when Jay helped move the team from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

Keep clicking for a recap of Jay’s other creative-slash-executive moves over the years.

Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Business, Man: JAY-Z’s Most Creative Business Moves

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
44 items
19 Of The Best Damn Reactions To Juneteenth

Today is the true Independence Day for Black Americans.
06.19.18
The Future of Student Debt For Black People…

Fighting for financial freedom.
06.20.18
Howard University Graduate Releases Powerful Visual In Honor…

"I have so much I want to say, so much to get out of my soul that is fighting to…
06.19.18
These Pictures Show Putting People In Cages Is…

The U.S. has always relied on the tactic of dividing in order to conquer.
06.19.18
Here’s What Needs To Be Done On Earth…

President Trump directed the Pentagon to create a standalone Space Force.
06.19.18
Religious Rights Of Border Detainees Under Scrutiny As…

The Rev. Al Sharpton calls on the Trump administration to allow detainees to receive clergy visits.
06.19.18
Don’t Believe The Myth That Black Fathers Are…

Black men, compared to white and Hispanic fathers, were the most involved in their children’s daily lives, according to a…
06.18.18
Home Where Rosa Parks Once Lived To Be…

The home where civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks once lived will be auctioned off.
06.18.18
Bus Driver Convicted Of Killing Six Kids In…

Johnthony Walker admitted to the police that he had sex with the minor five times.
06.18.18
School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts…

When local activist Carlos Chaverst saw the offensive posts, he made sure he confronted Donna Pike in public.
06.15.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close