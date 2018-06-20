Starbucks will be closing some stores nationwide. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the closures will help the chain better meet the needs of customers and that they will be closing 150 stores in 2019. There’s no word on if any locations in Maryland will be closing.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @magicbaltimore
Latest News:
- Black Music Month: Stevie Wonder
- #SayHerName: Woman Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36
- ‘Queen Sugar’ Recap Season 3, Episodes 4 And 5: Family Business
- New Scam Alert! You Won’t Be NIKE’s New Brand Ambassador — Sorry
Source: CNN
Are Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland? was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com