Black Teen Assaulted By White Cop At Texas Pool Party Wins Settlement And Graduates From High School

The 15-year-old Black teen who was assaulted by a police officer at a pool party is now graduating from high school. That, and she won her lawsuit against the city and former Police Officer Eric Casebolt.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, under the terms of the settlement, the Bectons, as well as other plaintiffs in the case, were awarded a total of $184,850 last month, with $148,850 of that amount going to Dajerria Becton.

Remember: In 2015, outside a pool party in McKinney, Texas, a video showed police officer Eric Casebolt slamming Dajerria to the ground, pinning her and handcuffing her while she cried out for her mother. After the footage went viral, Casebolt resigned.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Dajerria’s lawyer Kim T. Cole says that Dajerria has suffered a lot as a result of the attack.

“This girl will never be the same,” Cole stressed.

“Anyone who has been a teenage Black girl knows how hard it is, and to have this type of negative publicity, in your bikini, shown all over the world. It tore her up. We don’t know who she would have been had this not happened

However, Cole is hosting a huge pool party on June 23 to help her client heal.

“My goal is to redo this experience,” Cole says. “Dajerria recently told me she hasn’t been swimming since the incident.”

Cole invited local radio stations and activists DeRay McKesson and Shaun King and will raise money for scholarships for students at McKinley High. Dajerria will be attending community college and plans become a dentist in the future.

Congrats Dajerria! We’re rooting for you!

