CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Teen Assaulted By White Cop At Texas Pool Party Wins Settlement And Graduates From High School

Dajerria Becton is finally getting her life back on track.

Leave a comment

The 15-year-old Black teen who was assaulted by a police officer at a pool party is now graduating from high school. That, and she won her lawsuit against the city and former Police Officer Eric Casebolt.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, under the terms of the settlement, the Bectons, as well as other plaintiffs in the case, were awarded a total of $184,850 last month, with $148,850 of that amount going to Dajerria Becton.

Remember: In 2015, outside a pool party in McKinney, Texas, a video showed police officer Eric Casebolt slamming Dajerria to the ground, pinning her and handcuffing her while she cried out for her mother. After the footage went viral, Casebolt resigned.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Dajerria’s lawyer Kim T. Cole says that Dajerria has suffered a lot as a result of the attack.

“This girl will never be the same,” Cole stressed.

“Anyone who has been a teenage Black girl knows how hard it is, and to have this type of negative publicity, in your bikini, shown all over the world. It tore her up. We don’t know who she would have been had this not happened

However, Cole is hosting a huge pool party on June 23 to help her client heal.

“My goal is to redo this experience,” Cole says. “Dajerria recently told me she hasn’t been swimming since the incident.”

Cole invited local radio stations and activists DeRay McKesson and Shaun King and will raise money for scholarships for students at McKinley High. Dajerria will be attending community college and plans become a dentist in the future.

Congrats Dajerria! We’re rooting for you!

RELATED NEWS:

African-American Girl Pinned Down At Texas Pool Party Sues Police For $5 Million

Eric Casebolt, The McKinney Officer From The Infamous Pool Party Resigns

No Charges For Texas Cop Who Pinned Down Black Teen At Pool

Black Teen Assaulted By White Cop At Texas Pool Party Wins Settlement And Graduates From High School was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
Women To Know 2018: Aramis Ayala, Walking In…

"I believe humanity is infections. I want to spread it," Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala said.
06.22.18
Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials…

No justice, no peace.
06.22.18
‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C.…

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C. The National Park Service has approved a request…
06.22.18
Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls…

The Marine Corps court marshaled a white supremacist Marine, giving him a relatively light sentence for assaulting anti-racism protesters in…
06.22.18
LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will…

Pro makeup artist Sheria Williams' shows us how to get summertime fine with a glow and not a shine.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close