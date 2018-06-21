CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Longtime Black residents are leaving Chicago in droves, according to experts. Here's why.

Leave a comment

The Windy City isn’t providing the opportunities longtime Black residents need to succeed, so they’re leaving in droves, according to experts.

See Also: Illinois’ Racially Tone Deaf Governor Claims He’s Done More For Blacks Than ‘Any Other Governor’

New census data revealed that Cook County’s Black population has declined for a seventh consecutive year, the Chicago Sun Times reported. And the trend is accelerating. Between 2016 and 2017, African-American residents left the county at a higher rate than before.

“People associate with being successful and having a higher quality of life in areas that exist outside of Chicago. Whether that be in the suburbs or in other cities,” Darnell Shields, executive director of the community organization Austin Coming Together, noted.

Gentrification is one of the main forces behind the exodus. Cook County’s Black population diminished by 1.15 percent last year, which represents a decline of more than 14,000 Black residents. Meanwhile, more than 16,000 new residents of diverse backgrounds have replaced them since 2010.

Finding affordable housing is a major challenge, according to a report from DePaul University’s Institute for Housing Studies. About 182,000 people who need low-cost housing are struggling to find a place to live in Cook County.

At the same time, Illinois has the highest Black unemployment rate in the nation. It has consistently been among the states with the highest Black unemployment rate for almost every quarter since 2016. Many employment experts blame the loss of job opportunities on the poor education system, which has long plagued Chicago public schools.

“The population lost story is largely about lower income and younger African-American families and their challenges to find affordable housing and connections to the job market,”

Alden Loury, the director of research and evaluation at the Metropolitan Planning Council, summed it up to the newspaper.

SEE ALSO:

‘Why Are They Shooting At Him?’: Witness Captures Video Of Fatal Police Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

New Trial Ordered After Juror Was Rejected Because He’s Black

Lorraine Motel

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

29 photos Launch gallery

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Continue reading Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

Black Excellence Came Out To Honor Martin Luther King Jr. At MLK50 In Memphis

A veritable who's who in Black excellence attended, spoke or did both at the events in Memphis commemorating the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination on April 4. Have a look at these photos to see who was there.

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling…

The women believe the manager assumed that because their large party was mostly African-American, they weren't going to pay their…
06.22.18
The Washington Wizards Select Oregon Guard/Forward Troy Brown,…

Scouting Report From DraftExpress.com -Measured extremely well, at 6’6 in shoes with a 6’11 wingspan and a 210-pound frame. Big…
06.22.18
Creepy Daddy: Trump Reportedly Wanted Ivanka To Get…

Disgusting and not surprising.
06.22.18
Keisha Lance Bottoms Is Leading The Charge Of…

Mayor Keisha Bottoms announced that she signed an executive order banning the city’s jail from accepting new immigration detainees.
06.22.18
21 items
Virgil Abloh Makes Black History Debuting His First…

See the Black celebs who sat front row and all the melanin that walked in the show!
06.21.18
Women To Know 2018: Aramis Ayala, Walking In…

"I believe humanity is infections. I want to spread it," Florida State Attorney Aramis Ayala said.
06.22.18
Black Lives Matter Is Protesting Until Sacramento Officials…

No justice, no peace.
06.22.18
‘White Civil Rights Rally’ Headed To Washington, D.C.…

A 2nd ‘White Civil Rights Rally’ is on it’s way to D.C. The National Park Service has approved a request…
06.22.18
Racist Marine Who Bragged He ‘Cracked 3 Skulls…

The Marine Corps court marshaled a white supremacist Marine, giving him a relatively light sentence for assaulting anti-racism protesters in…
06.22.18
LET’S MAKEUP: The Effortless Makeup Look That Will…

Pro makeup artist Sheria Williams' shows us how to get summertime fine with a glow and not a shine.
06.22.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close