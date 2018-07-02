CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother

Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with beauty perception when compared to her sister Ming Lee and supermodel mother.

Leave a comment
2017 Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Art For Life Benefit

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons’ youngest daughter Aoki Lee revealed she struggles with her perception of beauty. The talented youngster, who plays basketball, posted a touching social media update, detailing how some Internet trolls mad her feel less beautiful than her sister Ming Lee Simmons and supermodel mother Kimora Lee.

“I used to be very picky about pictures and not really show my face, and would often not post pictures of cool events or important moments because I didn’t like my smile or I was standing next to my beautiful sister. It’s easy to get insecure when your older sister and mothers are models,” she wrote.

While Aoki and Ming Lee are incredibly close, we can see how Internet trolls contribute to the insecurities young girls face on a daily basis. We’re glad to see Aoki dealing with her struggles in a healthy way.

Check out more pics of Aoki, below:

Galore Presents GIRLCULT

Aoki Lee Simmons

10 photos Launch gallery

Aoki Lee Simmons

Continue reading Aoki Lee Simmons

Aoki Lee Simmons

RELATED STORIES:

One Of Russell Simmons’ Rape Lawsuits Was Just Dismissed But What Exactly Does It Mean?

Kimora Lee Defends Russell Simmons: ‘These Allegations Against Him Are Nothing Like The Person I Have Known’

Aoki Lee Simmons Reveals She Struggled To Accept Her Beauty In Comparison To Her Sister And Mother was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wyclef’s New Artist Taught Us How To Get…

Just because she's working with rap superstars doesn't mean Jazzy Amra isn't still making Duane Reade runs.
07.03.18
11 items
10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall

10 Life-Changing Quotes From Thurgood Marshall
07.03.18
10 items
See The Powerful Photos From The Ugandan Women’s…

Reports estimate over 42 women have been the victimized in the city of Kampala since the beginning of the year.
07.02.18
Priest Who Called Cops On Grieving Black Family…

This is peak privilege.
07.03.18
Twitter Users Cheer Maxine Waters’ Courage After She…

Rep. Maxine Waters dared the president’s supporters to shoot her over the congresswoman’s dispute with Donald Trump over his heartless…
07.02.18
5 Unforgettable Postage Stamps With Black People On…

An African-American first appeared on a U.S. postage stamp in 1940—the first of several memorable stamps to feature Black people.
07.02.18
41 items
#WeDoCare: 40 Powerful Images From The Families Belong…

Thousands joined forces around the world to resist Trump's inhumane anti-immigration policies.
07.02.18
Capital Gazette Shooting Shows Why Maxine Waters Needs…

A deadly shooting at a Maryland newspaper showed how the public can interpret words from people in positions of power.
06.29.18
‘I Needed To Tell My Story:’ Sil Lai…

This is a #MeToo moment.
06.29.18
Another Thug Granny Channels Her Racist Roots And…

The culprit is 60-year-old Mary Holcomb.
06.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close