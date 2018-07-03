CLOSE
Tina Turner’s Firstborn Son Craig Turner Dead Of An Apparent Suicide

Craig Turner was found dead in his Studio City, CA apartment

Tragic news from the Turner family as Craig Raymond Turner, the firstborn son of singer Tina Turner was found dead of an apparent suicide in Studio City, California on Tuesday. Turner was 59.

He was discovered at his home dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Craig Turner was born when his mother was 18 years old, before she married Ike Turner. Craig’s biological father, Raymond Hill was a saxophonist who performed in Ike’s band.

