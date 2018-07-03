CLOSE
Stacey Dash To Play The First Black Woman To Graduate From Harvard Medical School In New Film

This is not a joke.

Mildred Fay Jefferson had a complicated history. She was the first Black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School, the first woman to graduate in surgery from Harvard Medical School and the first woman to become a member of the Boston Surgical Society. However, she was also a stone-cold Republican who campaigned for Ronald Reagan, whose economic policies would crush Black communities in the 1980s. Jefferson was famously pro-life, a member of the National Right to Life Committee, the oldest national pro-life organization in America, and failed at grabbing the Republican nomination for the 1982, 1990, and 1994 U.S. Senate elections.

Who is going play her in a movie? Clueless starlet Stacey Dash.

The movie, titled Roe v. Wade, is a “pro-life” film produced by Nick Loeb,  Sofía Vergara‘s trifling ex — the man who sued her to use their embryos after they broke up and even called her “classless” for speaking Spanish. Loeb’s film is based on the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that granted a woman’s right to an abortion. The film will be “pro-life” with “famous” conservatives like Stacey Dash and Jon Voight, both Trump supporters. The Hollywood Reporter reports, “The film has been under such tight wraps that even the major cast members had not been revealed; Two Supreme Court justices are played by a couple of Hollywood’s more outspoken conservatives, Jon Voight and Robert Davi, and other justices are played by Corbin Bernsen, John Schneider, Steve Guttenberg, William Forsythe, Wade Williams and Richard Portnow.”

In addition, “Stacey Dash, the Clueless star and former Fox News commentator who withdrew from a congressional race as a Republican three months ago, claiming the campaign had become ‘detrimental to the health and well-being of my family,’ plays Mildred Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School and the former president of National Right to Life.”

Roe v. Wade is allegedly being filmed in New Orleans and will wrap up production on July 15. No word on the studio that will distribute the film.

While Mildred was a conservative, she still made history and her story is important. Sadly, Stacey Dash and Nick Loeb will only use her Jefferson as agenda-pushing tokenism.

was originally published on newsone.com

