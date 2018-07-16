CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

RIP: DL Hughley Mourns The Death Of His Father

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

DL Hughley In Concert

Source: Bobby Bank / Getty

Our thoughts and prayers are with radio host and comedian D.L. Hughley who is mourning the loss of his father, Charles Hughley.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

After Charles Hughley passed over the weekend, D.L. took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.

My father has passed! He was there and held me when I took my first breath, I was there and held him when he took his last! I’ve never known a stronger man! Love u old man,” he wrote.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

20 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading RIP: DL Hughley Mourns The Death Of His Father

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
12 items
Happy Birthday, Assata Shakur: Powerful Quotes From The…

The icon is 71 today.
07.16.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest…

The numbers are alarming.
07.13.18
16 items
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer…

These nails are sure to make your friends jelly-ous.
07.12.18
Man Finds His Wife & Her Alleged Lover…

Authorities believe their deaths were accidental. 
07.13.18
Here Are Your Nominees For The 2018 Emmy…

  Drama series categories Drama Series The Americans (FX) The Crown (Netflix) Game of Thrones (HBO) The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)…
07.12.18
Navy Finally Allows Black Women To Wear Their…

The U.S. Navy revised grooming regulations to allow Black women to wear some natural hairstyles.
07.12.18
The Justice Department Re-Opens Emmett Till Investigation After…

The investigation of the horrendous murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till has been re-opened, according to a US Justice Department report…
07.12.18
Papa John’s Founder Can’t Seem To Stop Insulting…

John Schnatter allegedly used the N-word on a conference call.
07.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close