RIP: DL Hughley Mourns The Death Of His Father

Our thoughts and prayers are with radio host and comedian D.L. Hughley who is mourning the loss of his father, Charles Hughley.

After Charles Hughley passed over the weekend, D.L. took to social media to share the sad news with his fans.

My father has passed! He was there and held me when I took my first breath, I was there and held him when he took his last! I’ve never known a stronger man! Love u old man! — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) July 15, 2018

