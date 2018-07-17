CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Resources For Dealing with Depression

Leave a comment

Dealing with depression can be quite challenging. Whether you’ve been diagnosed with the disorder or are living with a loved one who suffers with depression, it can take quite a toll on you and your family. That is especially true for African American men, many of whom do not seek the help they need.

The symptoms of depression range from feelings of persistent sadness, difficulty concentrating, anxiousness, feelings of guilt, loss of interest in hobbies or sex, and thoughts of suicide to trouble with anger management, extreme irritability over minor things, and insomnia.

According to the National Network of Depression Centers, depression is the leading cause of disability in the United States among people ages 15-44, and it ranks among the top three workplace issues in the U.S., along with family crisis and stress. It can affect anyone regardless of socioeconomic condition, race, relationship status, age, or gender. It can even affect children.

The organization Anxiety and Depression in America sites that depression in men often manifests as irritability, tiredness and anger, and men are more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol and exhibit reckless behavior. For most people, issues like experiencing the loss of a loved one, losing a job or divorce, can cause feelings of depression which may last for a short period of time. For those who struggle with major depressive disorders or clinical depression, however, the feelings do not go away as easily. Their ability to participate in normal daily activities, such as getting dressed, social engagements, or going to work may become overwhelming and can seem like huge obstacles, so they simply withdraw. Often, people with depression are told to “shake it off, and “snap out of it.” Sometimes it is implied that their feelings are simply in their imagination, or that they are lazy when in fact they are unable to function.

Treatment is often needed to address depression, and it may include therapy or in some cases medication in order to help control and manage the disorder. If you or someone you know exhibit symptoms of depression, get help. Make an appointment to see a doctor who can test for depression and prescribe medications, if needed. Also, check for other resources like support groups in your area. Remember, depression is nothing of which you should be ashamed. It can be treated and help is available to those who need it.

Resources:

http://nndc.org/facts/?gclid=Cj0KCQjw-JvaBRDGARIsAFjqkkrUuDrJUMICVZcSvnGzaAVFUsD4gxMbSqGO0h96P9twO6uqPKVZEoaAj8BEALw_wcB

https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/depression/what-is-depression

https://psychcentral.com/disorders/depression/

https://psychcentral.com/blog/what-not-to-say-to-a-depressed-person/

https://www.webmd.com/depression/guide/depression_support_resources

https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/topics/depression/index.shtml

https://www.healthline.com/health/depression/facts-statistics-infographic#1

https://adaa.org/understanding-anxiety/depression

Resources For Dealing with Depression was originally published on Rnbphilly.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Resources For Dealing with Depression

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25 items
25 Photos Of Your Favorite Celebs Stylin’ In…

The Bronx prophet, Cardi B, once stated, "I could buy designer, but this Fashion Nova fit." See some of your…
07.17.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And…

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."
07.17.18
9 items
Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

She was born on this day in 1862.
07.16.18
12 items
Powerful Quotes From The Legendary Activist

The icon is 71 today.
07.17.18
Morehouse College Expels Papa John’s Pizza From Campus…

Morehouse College suspended its dining relationship with Papa John’s Pizza.
07.16.18
24 items
Twitter Shows Serena Williams All The Love After…

Win or lose, she'll always be the GOAT.
07.16.18
Everything You Need To Know About Facebook’s Latest…

The numbers are alarming.
07.13.18
16 items
TREND REPORT: Jelly Nails Are The New Summer…

These nails are sure to make your friends jelly-ous.
07.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close