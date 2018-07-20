CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore Police Department To Purchase $72,000 Underwater Robot Camera

Inner Harbor With Yachts at Daybreak, Baltimore

Source: Aimin Tang / Getty

The Baltimore Police Department is buying a drone type robot to search The Inner Harbor and other water passages.

Recently, a suspect fleeing Baltimore police entered the water to escape and as a result, drowned. Divers were sent into the water but had difficulty finding the body. Divers searched for two weeks. His body was later recovered quickly using the new technology, which will cost an estimated $72,000 dollars for the city when it makes the purchase next month.

The search robot will be able to reach depths up to 1,000 feet, it will also have a high resolution camera and lights attached to clear visibility.

