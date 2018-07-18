Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops

REPRESENT. Men’s Health
| 07.18.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

This week’s featured recipe with Chef Jernard Wells for REPRESENT Men’s Health is Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops. Kale is one of the healthiest foods on the planet, mix that with some berries and salad and you are ready to go!

A number of things in life can contribute to depression, but one that is often overlooked is your diet. What you eat plays a huge role in depression.   So, check out Chef Jernard’s Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops, a recipe with right ingredients to aid in your mental health.

Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops was originally published on Majicatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Healthy Meals: How To Make Walnut Kale Berry Salad with Scallops

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 items
Feast Your Eyes On All The Fine Black…

Sports...it does a body good. >>insert the water emoji here<<
07.19.18
Jay Z Rips Into The Mayor Of Philadelphia…

Hov is not happy.
07.19.18
14 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Black Excellence Prevailed At The…

Check out all the melanin magic.
07.18.18
White Church Folks Are Really Terrified Of Brown…

Evangelicals are afraid we are taking over.
07.19.18
Museum May Be Built To Memorialize Black Prisoners…

Acknowledging lives and history.
07.19.18
Symone Sanders Shares How Therapy Is Just Like…

The CNN strategist and political activist spoke openly about her dad's death, the delayed effect and the importance of self-care.
07.18.18
Shots Fired! 30 Subliminal Darts Obama Threw At…

President Barack Obama reprimanded Donald Trump in a speech at a South Africa event without mentioning Trump by name.
07.18.18
Obama Delivers A Word On ‘Strange And Uncertain…

During a Tuesday speech commemorating Mandela's 100th birthday, Obama warned against "strongman politics," emphasized the need for global diplomacy and…
07.18.18
Muslim Children Asked To Leave Delaware Public Pool

Last week several participants of an Arabic enrichment program were told to leave the premises because they were wearing cotton shirts,…
07.17.18
Drag That Cheeto, Senator! John McCain Destroys Trump’s…

Sen. McCain strikes again.
07.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close