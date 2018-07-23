Chef Jernard takes a step back and lets his wife, Keena Wells, @keena1031, take the lead for Men’s Health! Keena demonstrates how the ladies can REPRESENT. for Men’s Health by whipping up a healthy, delicious southern classic with a Southern Modified twist, “Shrimp Creole on A Bed of Rice Cauliflower.”

Healthy Meals: Shrimp Creole on A Bed of Rice Cauliflower Recipe was originally published on Majicatl.com

Also On Magic 95.9: