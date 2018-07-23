CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films

The basketball star is bringing his faith into film with his next venture.

Leave a comment
The 2016 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Basketball champ Steph Curry is venturing into entertainment with his new faith-based and family-focused films. According to EURweb, the Golden State warrior has partnered with major studio houses to bring his core values to the big screen.

“It was very important for us as a company to sign Steph,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive VP of brand partnerships and global strategy at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“He chose us over many other opportunities he had because of the diversity for the company in so many different areas of entertainment, gaming, music and TV. We cover every area of pop culture and entertainment. That was important to him.”

Movies in the potential production slate include a biblical animated feature, and a comedic movie, preliminary called “Church Hoppers” which is a play on the successful “Wedding Crashers” film.

Curry told Variety that he’s viewing the projects as an extension of the things he personally believes in.

“It’s not about me hitting people over the head with a Bible and telling them they have to believe a certain thing, or think a certain way…I don’t mind being called corny. I’m comfortable with who I am,” Curry said.

SOURCE: VARIETY

RELATED LINKS

#SecureTheLeague: Diddy &amp; Steph Curry Express Interest In Buying The Carolina Panthers

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Steph Curry’s New App StephMoji Is Everything, Includes Ayesha And Riley Emojis

Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
Home Depot Rehires Black Worker After Facing Criticism…

Home Depot reversed its decision to fire a Black employee after receiving a ton of criticism.
07.23.18
Nine Family Members Killed During Tragic Duck Boat…

One of the survivors, Tia Coleman, lost her husband, children and parents after the captain told the passengers they didn't…
07.23.18
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close