18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

A community is mourning after 18-year-old Oakland resident Nia Wilson was brutally killed while riding the train last night with her sister, Malika Harris. The tragedy occurred around 9:45pm PST at the MacArthur Station stop on the BART line.

Agency spokesperson Jim Allison told press the injured sibling was taken to the hospital and treated. The suspect, John Cowell, fled the scene and is considered armed and dangerous.

Murder suspect identified in MacArthur stabbing. John Cowell is considered dangerous. Please call 911 if spotted. RIP Nia Wilson. We will bring this suspect to justice. Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Details: https://t.co/DEkTJvJnNe pic.twitter.com/igZU2bdel7 — SFBART (@SFBART) July 23, 2018

While the official motive for the attack is unknown, some social media users are calling the tragedy race-motivated violence.

Nia’s father spoke out in grief about the devastating moment he saw his daughter’s lifeless body at the station. “I want justice for my daughter,” he cried.

Friends and family gathered at the station late Sunday night after the incident to mourn the life of the Oakland High student. Her cousin, Ebony Monroe, eulogized her late family member, describing Nia as a “beautiful, sweet person.”

“She needs her justice … she was just an innocent kid, and she didn’t deserve this.” Monroe said. “And he did this for no reason.”

SOURCE: SF CHRONICLE

