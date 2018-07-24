Carmelo Anthony To Sign With The Rockets, But First…

Source: Courtesy of Goorin Bros.
will sign with the Houston Rockets but first he has to be released from from the Hawks. Atlanta will waive him and once that is cleared he will emerge with the Rockets. All of this will take place in the coming days. Anthony will will clear about $1.5 Million towards the cap and luxury tax. Anthony will bring talent and name recognition to the team along with franchise player James Harden. Carmelo Anthony
SEE ALSO: Carmelo Anthony Invests $5 Million Into Restaurants
There are some skeptics but Anthony, Harden and Paul (Chris Paul) should be solid.
26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years
26 photos Launch gallery
1. Young Love.
Source:Getty
1 of 26
2. Baby Melo, Lil La.
Source:Getty
2 of 26
3. La La can’t hide her joy
Source:Getty
3 of 26
4. Love in the club circa 2005.
Source:Getty
4 of 26
5. Oh, Hey Ciara!
Source:Getty
5 of 26
6. Hov got to witness their love early on.
Source:Getty
6 of 26
7. All smiles.
Source:Getty
7 of 26
8. La La and Melo in the days before couture and tailored suits.
Source:Getty
8 of 26
9. Red carpet love.
Source:Getty
9 of 26
10. La La with cornrowed Melo.
Source:Getty
10 of 26
11. White Hot.
Source:Getty
11 of 26
12. Love in da club circa 2006.
Source:Getty
12 of 26
13. The couple that gives together, stays together.
Source:Getty
13 of 26
14. Looking super youthful.
Source:Getty
14 of 26
15. Along came baby Kiyan.
Source:Getty
15 of 26
16. Kisses!
Source:Getty
16 of 26
17. Picture Perfect.
Source:Getty
17 of 26
18. La La & Melo after they tied the knot.
Source:Getty
18 of 26
19. Whispering sweet nothings.
Source:Getty
19 of 26
20. Happy, happy, joy, joy.
Source:Getty
20 of 26
21. La La kisses Carmelo’s wax figure.
Source:Getty
21 of 26
22. Couple goals.
Source:Getty
22 of 26
23. Melo shows off his swag.
Source:Getty
23 of 26
24. Kissing in the club.
Source:Getty
24 of 26
25. Melo admires his wife as she slays the red carpet.
Source:Getty
25 of 26
26. Relationship Goals.
Source:Getty
26 of 26