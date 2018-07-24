CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Carmelo Anthony To Sign With The Rockets, But First…

Leave a comment
Carmelo Anthony x Goorin Bros.

Source: Courtesy of Goorin Bros. 

Carmelo Anthony will sign with the Houston Rockets but first he has to be released from from the Hawks. Atlanta will waive him and once that is cleared he will emerge with the Rockets. All of this will take place in the coming days. Anthony will will clear about $1.5 Million towards the cap and luxury tax. Anthony will bring talent and name recognition to the team along with franchise player James Harden.

SEE ALSO: Carmelo Anthony Invests $5 Million Into Restaurants

There are some skeptics but Anthony, Harden and Paul (Chris Paul) should be solid.

 

26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years

26 photos Launch gallery

26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years

Continue reading Carmelo Anthony To Sign With The Rockets, But First…

26 Photos Of La La & Carmelo Anthony Over The Years

Carmelo Anthony

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
Home Depot Rehires Black Worker After Facing Criticism…

Home Depot reversed its decision to fire a Black employee after receiving a ton of criticism.
07.23.18
Nine Family Members Killed During Tragic Duck Boat…

One of the survivors, Tia Coleman, lost her husband, children and parents after the captain told the passengers they didn't…
07.23.18
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close