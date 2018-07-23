CLOSE
Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin With New “Rest In Power” Music Video

'Rest in Power: the Trayvon Martin Story' premieres Monday, July 30th

Celebrity Sightings in Philadelphia - December 1, 2017

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Rest in Power: the Trayvon Martin Story premieres Monday, July 30th on Paramount Network.

The music video was just released for Black Thought’s powerful title track to the upcoming docu-series paying, tribute to the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin. The song bookends Tariq’s verses with clips from the documentary, including audio of Zimmerman’s 911 call, and Martin’s mother saying, “They say that time heals all wounds. It does not.”

Check out the powerful visual below, and tune in for the premiere of Rest In Power on July 30.

Watch: Black Thought Pays Tribute To Trayvon Martin With New “Rest In Power” Music Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

