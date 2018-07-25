CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tamia Premiers New Music Video”Today I DO”

Leave a comment

Tamia is on her “Passion Like Fire Tour” and releasing new music. She will be stopping in Baltimore Wednesday, September 26, 2018. She recently celebrated her 19th Wedding Anniversary with NBA Hall of Fame Legend Grant Hill. Her new single is dedicated to their love and it looks like they renewed their vows. What better way to rededicate her love to her man than to drop a bomb new song.

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Tamia Premiers New Music Video”Today I DO”

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
Home Depot Rehires Black Worker After Facing Criticism…

Home Depot reversed its decision to fire a Black employee after receiving a ton of criticism.
07.23.18
Nine Family Members Killed During Tragic Duck Boat…

One of the survivors, Tia Coleman, lost her husband, children and parents after the captain told the passengers they didn't…
07.23.18
Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t…

America's biggest bully strikes again.
07.22.18
Guess Which One Of Trump’s BFFs Just Got…

Can it get any worse than this?
07.20.18
911 Audio Released Of White Man Who Called…

The man said he was "assaulted."
07.20.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close