Tamia Premiers New Music Video”Today I DO”

Celebrating my anniversary with YOU today ✨ I wrote this song with @beats4thestars and @sickpen envisioning a bride walking down the aisle. I wanted to create a soundtrack for that special moment. #TodayIDo out now, go listen 😘 #passionlikefire #tamia #tamiahill

A post shared by Tamia Hill (@realtamiaworld) on Jul 24, 2018 at 5:02am PDT