Tamia Premiers New Music Video”Today I DO”

Tamia is on her “Passion Like Fire Tour” and releasing new music. She will be stopping in Baltimore Wednesday, September 26, 2018. She recently celebrated her 19th Wedding Anniversary with NBA Hall of Fame Legend Grant Hill. Her new single is dedicated to their love and it looks like they renewed their vows. What better way to rededicate her love to her man than to drop a bomb new song.
