The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn't Get Invited To A Party

TOPSHOT-GREECE-FIRE

Source: VALERIE GACHE / Getty

Nashville Woman Accused Of Setting A House On Fire Because She Wasn’t Invited To A Party

A Nashville woman has been accused of setting fire to a home because she wasn’t invited to a house party. Shameka Howse was arrested and charged with vandalism, aggravated arson and reckless endangerment/assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Howse and an unidentified man pulled up at a house on North 29th Avenue in Nashville and when she began screaming about not being invited to a party at the house.

 

She reportedly walked back to the truck, pulled out a can of lighter fluid and started pouring it over windows of the house and she then took a butane lighter and lit a fire. Howse and the man both sped off as the three people inside worked to put out the fire.

 

10 photos

Continue reading The Roof, The Roof Is On Fire: Woman Sets House On Fire Because She Didn't Get Invited To A Party

