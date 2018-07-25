CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When Lauryn Hill Cancels A Show Or Is Late

Fix it Jesus.

Leave a comment
Lauryn Hill - Indy

Source: Lauren Beasley / Lauren Beasley

Ms. Lauryn Hill is one of the greatest.

Let’s get that out the way.

Outside of her classic The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill album, she has released rap tunes and Unplugged performances to get fans through life.

Which is why it can be so disappointing when her shows take a turn for the negative.

For example, Lauryn has already canceled several dates on her Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour, including her Wednesday show in Charlotte, North Carolina, her Thursday show in Raleigh, her Sunday show in St. Petersburg, Florida, her August 2 show in Jacksonville, Florida, and her August 17 show in Bristow, Virginia.

According to Tampa Bay Times, her Tuesday, July 31 date in Miami has been rescheduled to October 15, while her July 5 concert in Virginia Beach has been pushed back to August 15, according to The Virginia Pilot. Live Nation said the canceling and rescheduling was due to “unforeseen production issues.”

All of this comes just days after a tragic show in Toronto where L Boogie was over an hour late and only performed for 45 minutes (for what was supposed to be a nearly two hour set).

*Sigh*

Considering Lauryn’s long track record of being late, fans shouldn’t be surprised by this news. But that doesn’t stop us from going through our own grieving process!

Swipe through for the six stages of grief when Ms. Hill hits us with the cancel button or is over an hour late to her own show!

L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When Lauryn Hill Cancels A Show Or Is Late was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading L Boogie TBD: 6 Stages Of Grief When Lauryn Hill Cancels A Show Or Is Late

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
We May See Ice Cream Flavors Named For…

Kaep Cookie Crunch?
07.25.18
13 items
13 Colored Hairstyles To Inspire Your Next Look

Curlfest 2018 brought so many colorful looks!
07.24.18
18-Year-Old Woman Brutally Stabbed And Killed In Attack

Nia Wilson was killed while riding the BART in Oakland, CA. The suspect is still at large.
07.24.18
Maxine Waters Speaks Out On American Flag Burned…

A group of white supremacists were met with peaceful counter protesters who were supporting Waters.
07.23.18
35 items
35 Photos We Love Of 4A, 4B And…

Get ready to swoon over these kinks, curls, and coils!
07.23.18
Black People Are To Blame For Duck Boat…

A racist conspiracy theorist website has taken victim-blaming to a new low.
07.23.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close