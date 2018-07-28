Actor Ving Rhames Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Police In Home

It seems you are not safe anywhere, even in your own home watching ESPN. Ving Rhames is opening up about the Police coming to his home Santa Monica home and holding him at gunpoint. He alleges that his neighbors thought someone was breaking into his home and called the cops.
Ving Rhames says he was recently held at gunpoint in his Santa Monica home by police after there was a report from one of his neighbors of a "large black man" breaking into the property. And all the brotha was trying to do was relax and watch some ESPN in his basketball shorts when he heard a knock at his front door. He claims he got up to open the door and that's when he saw a red dot pointed at his face from a gun. Then Santa Monica police, who have yet to comment publicly on the matter, allegedly told him to put his hands up. The moment de-escalated when the captain of police supposedly recognized Ving from their sons' high school basketball rivalry–of all things. Police let him know a neighbor made a call about a break-in and Ving went to go confront the woman with officers by his side, but she allegedly denied making the call. He says police eventually apologized to him. But Ving says his biggest concern was that it could have been his teenage son.