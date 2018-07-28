Actor Ving Rhames Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Police In Home

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _______________________________ #VingRhames says he was recently held at gunpoint in his #SantaMonica home by police after there was a report from one of his neighbors of a “large black man” breaking into the property. ____________________________________ And all the brotha was trying to do was relax and watch some #ESPN in his basketball shorts when he heard a knock at his front door, according to @People. He claims he got up to open the door and that’s when he saw a red dot pointed at his face from a gun. Then Santa Monica police, who have yet to comment publicly on the matter, allegedly told him to put his hands up. _____________________________________ The moment de-escalated when the captain of police supposedly recognized Ving from their sons’ high school basketball rivalry–of all things. Police let him know a neighbor made a call about a break-in and Ving went to go confront the woman with officers by his side, but she allegedly denied making the call. He says police eventually apologized to him. _____________________________________ But Ving says his biggest concern was that it could have been his teenage son who-read more at TheShadeRoom.com. @gettyimages

