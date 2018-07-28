CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Actor Ving Rhames Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Police In Home

Leave a comment

It seems you are not safe anywhere, even in your own home watching ESPN.  Ving Rhames is opening up about the Police coming to his home Santa Monica home and holding him at gunpoint. He alleges that his neighbors thought someone was breaking into his home and called the cops.

TSR STAFF: Christina C! @cdelafresh _______________________________ #VingRhames says he was recently held at gunpoint in his #SantaMonica home by police after there was a report from one of his neighbors of a “large black man” breaking into the property. ____________________________________ And all the brotha was trying to do was relax and watch some #ESPN in his basketball shorts when he heard a knock at his front door, according to @People. He claims he got up to open the door and that’s when he saw a red dot pointed at his face from a gun. Then Santa Monica police, who have yet to comment publicly on the matter, allegedly told him to put his hands up. _____________________________________ The moment de-escalated when the captain of police supposedly recognized Ving from their sons’ high school basketball rivalry–of all things. Police let him know a neighbor made a call about a break-in and Ving went to go confront the woman with officers by his side, but she allegedly denied making the call. He says police eventually apologized to him. _____________________________________ But Ving says his biggest concern was that it could have been his teenage son who-read more at TheShadeRoom.com. @gettyimages

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Also On Magic 95.9:

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

10 photos Launch gallery

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

Continue reading Actor Ving Rhames Reportedly Held At Gunpoint By Police In Home

How These Black Celebrity Couples Met

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Hurricane Omarosa Is Reportedly Coming For Trump With…

Omarosa's book drops on August 14 and she is reportedly spilling all the tea.
07.27.18
Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High…

Heading to higher education.
07.27.18
No Surprises Here: Betsy DeVos’ New Student Debt…

Digging into the debt ditch.
07.27.18
Public Breastfeeding Is Now Legal In 50 States

Free the nipple. Feed the babies.
07.27.18
How I Became Comfortable In My Own Skin…

Discover how Chelsei doesn't let her skin condition, keratosis pilaris, prevent her from wearing halter tops and living life.
07.27.18
Crabs Try To Escape While Woman Tries To…

https://www.facebook.com/WUSA9/videos/10156542712253630/ A Virginia woman learned the hard and hilarious way on the fight crabs will put up not to become…
07.26.18
Maxine Waters’ Office Evacuated Over Faux ‘Anne Thrax’…

An LAPD spokesperson said they would open an investigation into the incident after a suspicious package was left at the…
07.26.18
Why Are Black Students Punished More? A New…

Inequality in education.
07.26.18
This Mother Turned Her Heartbreak Into The Nation’s…

After she lost her son to cystic fibrosis, Tomika McFadden, CEO of Pennsylvania Care Associates, poured herself into developing a…
07.26.18
Popeyes Worker Fired For Recording Viral Video Of…

Restaurant politics.
07.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close