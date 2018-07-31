CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts

The place where the #BlackLivesMatter movement started was up in arms last night.

Leave a comment
USA - Protest Against Zimmerman Trial Verdict in New York

Source: Viviane Moos / Getty

It’s been six years since the tragic killing of Trayvon Martin captivated the nation and changed America forever. Last night, Jay Z and Paramount’s the Trayvon Martin Story aired on BET, sending us down an emotional memory lane. Feelings came roaring back as we watched the fateful moments that led up to the death of Martin at the hands of a George Zimmerman.

Part one of the six-part original documentary featured heartbreaking photos, heard gut-wrenching testimonies and watched footage that reiterated the pain Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton felt when they realize their son had been gunned down while walking home from the local 7 Eleven. Martin’s death fueled the #BlackLivesMatter movement, which was birthed on #BlackTwitter who was watching in full force. See their reactions below:

Part two of the Trayvon Martin Story airs next Monday at 10 p.m. on BET.

RELATED STORIES:

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

The Powerful Trailer For The ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Is Here

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

11 photos Launch gallery

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

Continue reading Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

Our Son Trayvon: Celebrities Who’ve Continued To Honor Trayvon Martin’s Life

The #TrayvonMartinStory Brought Back Painful Memories, #BlackTwitter Reacts was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Safeway Employees Call The Police On A Black…

Safeway supermarket employees called 911 and reported that a Black woman was shoplifting, when she was actually donating food to…
08.01.18
Ben Carson Has The Audacity To Talk About…

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development visited Colorado.
08.01.18
#PayBlackWomen Illuminates The Disgraceful Pay Wage Gap Between…

The hashtag, started by author Leslie Mac, sheds light on how the economy is failing Black women.
08.01.18
Republican Campaign Aide Called Majority-Black Cities ‘Shitholes’

Senate candidate Corey Stewart's aide Rick Shaftan is under fire for a series of racists social media posts.
08.01.18
#SayHerName: HBO Documentary To Explore The Mysterous Death…

"Say Her Name: The Death and Life of Sandra Bland" will debut on the cable network in December.
08.01.18
White Cop Who Discovered His African Genetic Ancestry…

Officer Cleon Brown’s troubles began after announcing he was Black-ish.
08.01.18
LET’S MAKEUP: 11 Rose Gold Highlighters That Are…

Avoid hitting your favorite brunch spot looking like ashy Larry by choosing one of these Black girl friendly options.
08.01.18
Jay-Z Regrets His Response To Harry Belafonte Who…

The rapper had some beef with the civil rights icon.
07.31.18
Black Florida Mayor Calls For Suspension Of Stand…

It’s an emergency when innocent folks worry about getting shot, Mayor Andrew Gillum said.
08.01.18
12 items
INSTADAILY: Vivica Fox Shows Us How To Slay…

You don't want to miss all this fashion and style inspiration.
07.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close