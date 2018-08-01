Gary With Da Tea Of ‘The Rickey Smiley Morning Show’ Opens Up About Cancer Battle [VIDEO]

Popular comedian and tea giver Gary With Da Tea shocked Rickey Smiley Morning Show listeners as he revealed he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer, also known as colon cancer for short is a cancer that affects the colon and the rectum. The American Cancer Society estimate that about 1 in 21 men and 1 in 23 women in the United States will develop colorectal cancer during their lifetime.

Gary had been getting chemotherapy and radiation treatments daily and showing up to his Dish Nation and show post, giving listeners their daily dose of Hollywood gossip and more.

Watch the video above as Gary reveals that he’s not only cancer free but talks about the battle he faced during chemotherapy and radiation as only he can.

