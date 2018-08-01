Don’t Judge Us! Five Hilarious Moments with Diddy, Khaled, and Meghan on The FOUR: Battle For Stardom

Can’t get enough of The FOUR: Battle For Stardom? Trust us, Season 2 will feed your addiction. As we prep for the finale, just know that we have been watching and hanging onto every moment. We know every nuance of each of our judges and hosts and these are our favorite hilarious moments from the 9 weeks of Season 2! Tune into – The FOUR: Battle For Stardom, only on Fox this Thursday at 8 PM!

When soulful singer Ebon Lurks stepped on the scene singing Ed Sheeran’s Photograph – the judges, Diddy, Meghan Trainor, plus Khaled were prepared for an emotional outpouring, based on his life story. However, Diddy and Khaled turned the moment into a hilarious one when Diddy let some advice fly high – “I’m gonna tell you this…you can’t eat if you ain’t hungry.” Lurks chimed in – “Let me challenge and I’ll show you buffet style!” Fergie intercepted – “Khaled are you ready for the buffet?” “As long as it follows my point system with Weight Watchers…. we’ll be good!” – Khaled

The crowd roared – “Eat! Eat! Eat!”

“Show me to the table and I’m gonna eat food…”

During Episode 3, Houston-bred, Lil Bri set the stage on fire with her version of The Game’s track ‘Hate It or Love It!’ Never a dull moment between judges, Hip Hop gurus Diddy and Khaled, plus legendary songwriter, Meghan Trainor raved over her performance. Of course, they wanted to see a challenge go down, so they baited Sharaya J, who was down to battle, although she is battling cancer. After Lil Bri’s performance, Meghan Trainor shared “I’m a massive fan – Uh-oh Sharaya! Lil Bree here.” What a salute. Diddy jumped in – “I love your poise on stage for ya age.” Khaled wrapped it up “I wanna see a sound clash! Classic.

Season 2 proves ain’t nothing but a number. You could feel the energy when Khaled acknowledged the skills of rapper Dylan Jacob, who at the mere age of 16-years-old went up against, The FOUR Battle For Stardom lead, Sharaya J. Khaled shared: “You are representing the young world. I got my son right here, he’s representing the young world.” When Dylan thanked him, Khaled said rather candidly – “you smart.” That’s Khaled’s stamp of approval!

There’s nothing wrong with a little confidence, however, Diddy, the trendsetter of trendsetters had to let it be known that sometimes you have to turn it down. During Episode 3, Khaled showed love to artist Elijah Connor’s choice of fashion! “I ain’t gonna front I wear leathers and furs in the summer too!” Diddy jumped in – “I think he got the memo – it’s a cold world.” We hope he wasn’t talking about his performance!

There were many great moments between the judges during Season 2, however, one of our favorites was during the challenge between British singer, James Graham, and sultry performer, Leah Jenea! Recognizing his longevity Khaled noted: “James been here since day one.” Diddy followed up with The FOUR: Battle For Stardom support – “I love this about the show. You can be at home and you can be in the audience. You don’t know who is gonna come out. We gotta give everybody a fair chance!”

Tune into – The FOUR: Battle For Stardom, only on Fox!

Don’t Judge Us! Five Hilarious Moments with Diddy, Khaled, and Meghan on The FOUR: Battle For Stardom was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Magic 95.9: