CLOSE
National
Home > National

Woman Shot At McDonalds In Fredericksburg

Leave a comment
Fast Food Hong Kong 2018

Source: S3studio / Getty

A woman was shot at a McDonald’s In Fredericksburg on Wednesday. The shooting happened at the restaurant on 1701 Carl D. Silver Parkway.

Police say witnesses reported seeing the suspect, a black male, leaving the scene in a black GMC Yukon XL.

The suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous.

Source: WJLA

Also Read: Man Sues McDonalds for $1.5 Million Over One Napkin

Also Read: #BeautifulNews: McDonald’s Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour Awards $10,000 To An HBCU Student

 

Woman Shot At McDonalds In Fredericksburg was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shannon Sharpe Rips Into Michael Jordan For His…

The former NFL player never holds back.
08.08.18
Jim Brown Continues To Remind Us He’s In…

Damn shame.
08.08.18
Settlement May Come For Black Teen Framed By…

No justice, no peace.
08.08.18
Sharpton Compares Florida’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ Sheriff To…

The Rev. Al Sharpton fired off a stinging response to the Florida sheriff who called for the civil rights leader…
08.08.18
She’s Back! Michelle Obama Is About To Hit…

Michelle Obama announced a mass voter registration effort called "When We All Vote Week of Action" was scheduled for Sept.…
08.07.18
Everything To Know About Black Women’s Equal Pay…

Awareness and action.
08.07.18
A Black Woman Made History At The Olympics…

Alice Coachman broke a barrier.
08.07.18
Cory Booker Shuts Down Trump For Slamming Media:…

Freedom of the press.
08.07.18
Facebook Boots Racist Alex Jones Who Spread False…

Facebook shut down four pages belonging to InfoWars’ Alex Jones.
08.07.18
Boys Confess To Hanging Black Doll From A…

Two preteens confessed to hanging a black doll from a noose in a Philadelphia playground.
08.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close