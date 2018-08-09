CLOSE
Charm City
The Baltimore Officer That Encourages With His Rap Lyrics

Did you know that there is a rapping Officer patrolling the streets of Baltimore? His name is Officer Joshua Jackson.  His positive rap lyrics are starting to generate some buzz.  The Charm City’s rapping Officer rap name is Saint. If you see him out be sure to show him some love for spreading his message in and out of his uniform. His day job is protecting and serving and by night he motivates with his lyrics.

Salute to Officer Jackson!

 

