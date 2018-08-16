CLOSE
Angela Bassett Flaunts Her Body On 60th Birthday: “Let’s Eat Cake” [PHOTO]

Angela Bassett makes 60 look AMAZING

Angela Bassett is living her BEST life.

The What’s Love Got To Do With It actress is celebrating her 60th birthday and decided to show off her lean, bikini body for the world to know. “Happy birthday to all my Leo brothers and sisters,” she wrote. “Let’s eat cake!”

Judging by the look of it, Bassett hasn’t had any cake in a good while!

2018 has been a banner year for Bassett. Along with being honored with her third degree from Yale, the legendary actress starred in Black Panther, which is the third highest grossing film in U.S. box-office history with well over $700 million in receipts.

Twitter couldn’t help but weigh in on Bassett’s stunning photo on her birthday.

Happy birthday Mrs. Bassett!

