There is a plan to build a third retail pavilion on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore for shops and restaurants.

“Pratt Street Annex” is the tentative name of the freestanding, two-story shopping pavilion that would be located at 10 E. Pratt St. near the base of the Transamerica Tower, one of Baltimore’s tallest buildings. The 30,000-square-foot pavilion will be built on the north side of Pratt Street, between Charles and Light streets in the Inner Harbor.

A development team led by Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is planning to purchase the land from the city, with construction expected to start in 2019 and an 18-month completion goal.

Catch Maurette on the all new “Sound of Praise with Maurette Brown Clark” show weekdays 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and make sure you follow her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @SOPmaurette!

Think you missed something? Click HERE to see more from “Sound of Praise!”

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @sopmaurette

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

New Retail Pavilion Planned For Pratt Street was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9: