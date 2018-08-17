CLOSE
Charm City
New Retail Pavilion Planned For Pratt Street

Pratt Street at night, Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Richard Cummins / Getty

There is a plan to build a third retail pavilion on Pratt Street in downtown Baltimore for shops and restaurants.

“Pratt Street Annex” is the tentative name of the freestanding, two-story shopping pavilion that would be located at 10 E. Pratt St. near the base of the Transamerica Tower, one of Baltimore’s tallest buildings. The 30,000-square-foot pavilion will be built on the north side of Pratt Street, between Charles and Light streets in the Inner Harbor.

A development team led by Corporate Office Properties Trust (COPT) is planning to purchase the land from the city, with construction expected to start in 2019 and an 18-month completion goal.

