Birdman Reportedly Accusing Lil Wayne Of Trying To Take Drake’s Profits Away From Cash Money Records In New Lawsuit

It looks like the war between Birdman and Lil’ Wayne may blow up again soon because Birdman is accusing Wayne of plotting to get rich off of Drake’s royalties, reports The Blast.

In 2017, Aspire Music Group, co-founded by Lil Wayne’s manager Cortez Bryant, sued Cash Money Records and Universal Music accusing them of holding out on royalties owed from Drake’s music catalog.

In the new suit, Birdman is reportedly counter-suing Aspire Music Group. 

According to The Blast, the court documents state that Aspire Music Group was, “simply a shell company” and that, “There was no business purpose to forming Aspire, other than to siphon profits out of the joint venture and to divert those profits to Sweeney, Bryant, and Carter/ Young Money. Aspire never conducted any business other than getting Drake signed to a record label. Aspire has never signed, nor sought to sign, a single additional artist.”

Cash Money is demanding Aspire’s lawsuit against them be dismissed, reports The Blast.

Birdman Reportedly Accusing Lil Wayne Of Trying To Take Drake’s Profits Away From Cash Money Records In New Lawsuit was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

