CLOSE
Charm City
Home > Charm City

Dr. Sanford J. Siegel Uses Personal Prostate Cancer Journey To Raise Awareness In Baltimore [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Passion often draws from personal experience.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

That’s why Dr. Sanford J. Siegel, CEO of Chesapeake Urology, recently shared details about his journey with prostate cancer in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Since 2006, Chesapeake Urology has provided free screenings to Maryland men, mostly in Baltimore city.

Learn more at zerobaltimore.org and through his speech captured at Zion Baptist Church in the video above.

RELATED: Prostate Cancer Prevention: Common Foods That Can Lower Your Risk

RELATED: Getting Tested For Prostate Cancer – What You Need To Know!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

The World’s Most Influential Diva: Aretha Franklin Through The Years
16 photos
prostate cancer

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As…

The Trump worshipper was fired from Arizona State University.
08.23.18
Bartender Calls Out Guard’s Shockingly Racist Behavior In…

A disgusting display.
08.23.18
Most Expensive HBCUs Keep Tuition Costs Lower Than…

The most affordable historically Black colleges and universities were ranked for a new study.
08.23.18
Michelle Obama Shares Emotional Video Of Father Voting…

Power at the polls.
08.23.18
Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was…

More outrage.
08.23.18
14 items
Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic…

The restaurant turns 60 today.
08.22.18
Madonna Defends Her Narcissistic Aretha Franklin Speech: ‘So…

The backlash was epic.
08.22.18
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen To Plead Guilty…

President Trump’s longtime personal attorney and confidant Michael Cohen will plead guilty to multiple charges including campaign violations, tax and bank fraud…
08.21.18
MTV’s Aretha Flub Shows Diversity In Media Is…

The stunning lack of diversity in media has seemingly never been more apparent than in the past few days.
08.22.18
Evidence Of Mental Decline? Trump Mistakenly Praises Congressional…

President Trump repeatedly showered praise on Black lawmakers, mistaking their congressional caucus for the border patrol agency.
08.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close