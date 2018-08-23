Dr. Sanford J. Siegel Uses Personal Prostate Cancer Journey To Raise Awareness In Baltimore [VIDEO]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Passion often draws from personal experience.

That’s why Dr. Sanford J. Siegel, CEO of Chesapeake Urology, recently shared details about his journey with prostate cancer in an effort to raise awareness and funds for the cause. Since 2006, Chesapeake Urology has provided free screenings to Maryland men, mostly in Baltimore city.

Learn more at zerobaltimore.org and through his speech captured at Zion Baptist Church in the video above.

