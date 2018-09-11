Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In Dallas After Suspicious Police Shooting

Family and friends were preparing the funeral services for Botham Shem Jean less than a week after the 26-year-old Black man was gunned down in his own home by an off-duty police officer in Dallas. Officer Amber Guyger entered Jean’s apartment before shooting him to death on Thursday night.
The suspicious incident that reportedly spawned multiple excuses for Guyger confusing her apartment with Jean’s has fluctuated wildly and prompted a number of questions from the victim’s family.
“The number one answer that I want is what happened,” Botham’s mother, Allison Jean, said during a press conference Monday in Dallas. “I have asked too many questions and I have been told there are no answers yet. I look forward to all the powers that be that they come up with the answers to make me most satisfied that they are doing what is in the best interest of Botham.”
The initial reports were that Guyger said her fob key didn’t work on the lock to he apartment. After Jean reportedly opened the door, Guyger shot and killed him. But after a couple of days of not being arrested and perhaps working with police to massage her alibi, it was reported that Jean’s door was actually unlocked.
That most recent, updated version of Guyger’s narrative was supplied by a police affidavit and seemed to imply that Jean died because he didn’t follow “her verbal commands.” As a result, according to the affidavit, Guyger had no choice but to shoot twice at “a large silhouette.”
A vigil was held Saturday at the Dallas West Church of Christ, the same place where Jean’s funeral has been planned to take place. Funeral services were scheduled to begin at noon on Thursday, with a viewing scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to noon.
African Americans Are Choosing Homeschooling To Teach Kids Black History
People Are Protesting Crazy Racist Reactions To Colin Kaepernick’s Nike Ad
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
Details Announced For Botham Shem Jean’s Funeral In Dallas After Suspicious Police Shooting was originally published on newsone.com