Festivals Across Maryland Postponed Due To Hurricane Florence

In Maryland, in preparation for heavy rains and possible flooding due to Hurricane Florence festivals and events have been, postponed, rescheduled or canceled to keep Marylander’s out of harms way!

If you were planning to attend the following events here are the updates:

This weekend’s Baltimore County African-American Cultural Festival in Towsonhas been postponed, with a new date to be announced.

The Defender’s Day celebration at Fort McHenry has been altered: There will be no Friday night parade through Locust Point, and no Saturday evening events. Daytime programs for Saturday and Sunday are, for the moment, still on.

The Saint Mary Mediterranean Food Festival is rescheduled for Sept. 21-23 at Saint Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 909 Shawan Road, Hunt Valley. 410-785-0909.

The 35th annual Maryland Wine Festival has been pushed back to Oct. 13. Tickets purchased in advance for either Sept. 15 or Sept. 16 will be honored on Oct. 13.

The Taste of the Chesapeake in Annapolis, originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed. New date will be released soon.

Also On Magic 95.9: