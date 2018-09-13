Bill Bellamy: ‘Between The Vegans And Power I’m Lost!’

| 09.13.18
Comedian Bill Bellamy is “emotionally drained!” He’s so tired of hearing vegans do promos and trying to tell everyone to join the vegan lifestyle.

“These vegans is doing too much” he said, they love telling people about quinoa and chick peas “and it don’t taste good!” He said that all of his vegan friends “look dizzy,” and “like they need a burger or two!”

As if the vegans aren’t stressing him out enough, “everybody is getting shot” on Power! On the finale, Tommy shot Angie and Ghost lost it. Bellamy has “never seen Ghost holler” or seen him cry until Angela got shot.

“Between the vegans and Power I’m lost,” he said.

Check the list below to see when he’s coming to a city near you:

-Memphis: Chuckles Comedy House, September 14-16

-Columbus: The Funny Bone, September 19-20

-Cleveland: The Improv, September 21-23

-Houston: The Improv, September 28-30

Bill Bellamy: ‘Between The Vegans And Power I’m Lost!’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

