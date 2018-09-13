Comedian Bill Bellamy is “emotionally drained!” He’s so tired of hearing vegans do promos and trying to tell everyone to join the vegan lifestyle.
“These vegans is doing too much” he said, they love telling people about quinoa and chick peas “and it don’t taste good!” He said that all of his vegan friends “look dizzy,” and “like they need a burger or two!”
As if the vegans aren’t stressing him out enough, “everybody is getting shot” on Power! On the finale, Tommy shot Angie and Ghost lost it. Bellamy has “never seen Ghost holler” or seen him cry until Angela got shot.
“Between the vegans and Power I’m lost,” he said.
Check the list below to see when he’s coming to a city near you:
-Memphis: Chuckles Comedy House, September 14-16
-Columbus: The Funny Bone, September 19-20
-Cleveland: The Improv, September 21-23
-Houston: The Improv, September 28-30
25 Famous Vegans
25 Famous Vegans
1. Danielle Brooks1 of 25
2. Janet Jackson2 of 25
3. Jhené Aiko3 of 25
4. Meghan Markle4 of 25
5. Serena Williams5 of 25
6. Vanessa Williams6 of 25
7. Venus Williams7 of 25
8. Andre 3000 Benjamin8 of 25
9. Coretta Scott King9 of 25
10. Barry White10 of 25
11. Tia Mowry11 of 25
12. Angela Davis12 of 25
13. Erykah Badu13 of 25
14. Beyonce14 of 25
15. Ariana Grande15 of 25
16. John Salley16 of 25
17. Miley Cyrus17 of 25
18. Madonna18 of 25
19. Mike Tyson19 of 25
20. Jason Mraz20 of 25
21. Senator Cory A. Booker21 of 25
22. Leona Lewis22 of 25
23. Carrie Underwood23 of 25
24. Ellen DeGeneres24 of 25
25. Jane Velez Mitchell25 of 25
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Bill Bellamy: ‘Between The Vegans And Power I’m Lost!’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com