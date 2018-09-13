A Colorado man says that his dog sitter violated his home! He found the sitter on the popular website Wag.com and thought he had found someone great to look after his pet. He arrived home earlier than expected and instantly realized that his home smelled terrible, he then found two shirtless men on his couch, a video camera set up and the sitter in the shower. You can imagine what happened on that couch.

Jazzy Report: She Violated My Home!

