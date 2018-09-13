CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Rap Groupie Celina Powell Who Tried To Extort Offset On Vivica Fox’s ‘Face The Truth’ [Video]

Scammers are gonna scam.

Leave a comment
Celina Powell on Face The Truth

Source: CBS / CBS

The intentions of an infamous rap groupie were analyzed on the latest episode of Vivica Fox’s new CBS talkshow Face The Truth. Instagram model Celina Powell, who basically tried to extort Migos rapper Offset, answered for her struggle on the show.

For those unaware, Powell falsely claimed that she was pregnant by Offset, going as far as posting a fake ultrasound. The rapper handled his business by having his lawyers send Powell a C&D.

However, the truth never travels as far as the lie.

Powell and her ex-best friend Cheyenne appeared on the show with the latter exposing her former pal’s lies (but under what motive?). Fox and her “Truth Team”—life coach Rosie Mercado, lawyer Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho and Judge Mary Chrzanowski, aka “Scary Mary—took Powell to task. But did any of it sink in? Peep a clip below.

Photo: CBS

Rap Groupie Celina Powell Who Tried To Extort Offset On Vivica Fox’s ‘Face The Truth’ [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Here’s Everything That Happened Behind The Scenes At…

You won't get this coverage anywhere else.
09.14.18
Cory Booker Has More Receipts On Kavanaugh As…

More documents have been released.
09.14.18
Trial For Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Has…

Prosecutors are calling foul play.
09.13.18
Protected: Nielsen Unveils Its New Report About Black…

There is no excerpt because this is a protected post.
09.13.18
Protesters Shut Down Dallas City Council Meeting Over…

See the video.
09.13.18
Miss America Says Transgender Women Should Be Allowed…

Nia Imani Franklin speaks out on Miss America's ban on transgender women.
09.13.18
Meet The Black, Former Police Chief Who Was…

Eddie Edwards said Trump is "doing one hell of a job in Washington.”
09.13.18
Cathy Hughes Leads A Star-Studded Panel At The…

Urban One founder Cathy Hughes teamed up with Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Valarie Jarrett, Senior Advisor for the…
09.13.18
Viola Davis Speaks Out On Her Role In…

In 2011, Viola Davis earned her first Oscar nomination playing Aibileen Clark in “The Help.” The film focused on domestic servants…
09.13.18
Michelle Obama Announces 10-City Book Tour For Candid…

Michelle Obama is going on tour. The former First Lady admits she’s “a little frightened” by how candid she got…
09.13.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close