Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words From Kendrick Lamar & More

Last Friday, the music world was hit hard by the news of Mac Miller‘s death.

Though his cause of death has yet to be confirmed, TMZ says an apparent overdose had something to do with it. The rapper has had a notable struggle with substance abuse — as well as other emotional issues — which he often talked about in his lyrics.

But despite the dark times in Miller’s life, fellow artists and fans chose to highlight the amazing things about Mac Miller after his passing.

Some major figures, including, Chance the Rapper, Q-Tip, Missy and Questlove kept saying how sweet a guy he was…

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

I’m so saddened to hear about @MacMiller☹️😩 such a kind spirit Sending prayers for strength for his family & friends & fans during this difficult time🙏🏾 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 7, 2018

Sorry for misspelling last tweet im kinda twisted abt @MacMiller passing waay too soon. Super cool dude condolences to his family — QTip (@QtipTheAbstract) September 7, 2018

Meanwhile, Childish Gambino took time out of his whole performance to emphasize the kind of guy Mac was. Before performing a song in tribute to him, Childish told the audience, “He was the sweetest guy. He was so nice. And we were both Internet music kids, and a lot of critics were like ‘this corny-ass white dude, this corny-ass black dude,’ and we used to talk. And this kid, he just loved music.”

Rappers like Talib Kweli also explained how Mac really had a love for hip hop and he often spoke up on issues of racism when the time was necessary.

Even Kendrick Lamar made sure the world knew about Mac’s greatness on Open Late with Peter Rosenberg…

“No matter what he was going through… always kept a smile on his face because he wanted you to smile too.” @KendrickLamar remembers Mac Miller tonight on 'Open Late' 🙏 pic.twitter.com/x4dJ3enLfn — Complex Open Late (@ComplexOpenLate) September 12, 2018

Fans continued to celebrate Mac as well.

According to 11 News, a vigil for him was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh on Tuesday at Blue Slide Park, a location he named one of his albums after.

Meanwhile, folks on social media immortalized his star status on building walls…

Skateboards…

And other artistic mediums…

To say the rapper will be missed would be an understatement.

According to TMZ, his casket is being flown from L.A. (where he died) to Pittsburgh and a Jewish funeral service is expected to happen this week.

It’s clear his legacy will live on for years to come.

Mac Miller Tributes Continue With Fan Art, Words From Kendrick Lamar & More was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Magic 95.9: