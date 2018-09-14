CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore City Sues Charm City Circulator Company

Charm City Circulator bus.

Source: Jeff Greenberg / Getty

Baltimore City is suing Transdev North America, Inc., the operator of the free Charm City Circulator bus service, for breach of contract, arguing they were overcharged tens of millions of dollars.

Mayor Catherine Pugh announced the suit this week and says that the city is also looking for a new vendor to run the buses. The filing, shared by the Law Department Wednesday afternoon, alleges “Transdev has overbilled the City over 20 million dollars,” and that “the City has overpaid Transdev at least 16 million dollars” that the company has not given back.

We could be looking at a fleet of new buses in the coming months.

Baltimore City Sues Charm City Circulator Company was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

