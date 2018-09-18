Orioles Tie Their Worst Record

The Baltimore Orioles lost their 107th game, tied for most in a season since their arrival in 1954, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Monday night.

The Orioles’ 43-107 record is the worst in the majors. The only other Orioles team with 107 defeats was the 1988 club, which started 0-21 on its way to a 54-107 finish. And the record is taking it’s effect on attendance. Only 8,198 fans showed up at soggy Camden Yards to watch yet another defeat.

In the words of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame”, 1908 Tin Pan Alley song by Jack Norworth and Albert Von Tilzer which has become the unofficial anthem of North American baseball:

Let me root, root, root for the home team, if they don’t win, it’s a shame.

Definitely hoping for a better year next year.

