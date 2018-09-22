Blame Kendu: Mary J. Blige Sued For Allegedly Bailing On L.A. Rental Mansion

Mary J. Blige is finally free of that bum Kendu Isaacs, but ghosts of their time together continue to haunt the singer. A rental company in Los Angeles has launched a lawsuit against Blige and Isaacs, claiming they bailed on paying the lease on a mansion property and making off with audio and visual equipment.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Golden Venus LLC. claims Blige and her ex-husband, Martin Isaacs, rented a Beverly Hills home beginning on May 1, 2015.

Golden Venus claims the lease called for the couple to pay $25,500 per month in rent and put down a $51,000 security deposit.

In April of 2016, Golden Venus says they agreed to a lease extension with the couple with the rent increasing to $27,000 per month. But on August 5, 2016, they claim Blige and Isaacs failed to pay their rent for August through November, so they served them with notice to pay up the $85,050 they owed or vacate in three days.

Eventually, the two sides came to a deal — Blige and Isaacs would pay Golden Venus $27,000 and allow them to keep the security deposit and they would call it even.

The outlet adds that Golden Venus never got the $27,000, and that it found thousands of dollars in damage inside the property including the missing equipment.

Golden Venus is seeking $58,211.13 with interest.

