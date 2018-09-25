CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Home > TJMS: If You Missed It

Little Known Black History Fact: bell hooks

Leave a comment

Author, scholar and activist bell hooks has emerged as one of the leading feminist figures of her era, and her writing and scholarly work has been studied by many budding feminists and activists for decades. Today is hooks’ birthday.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins in Hopskinsville, Ky. in 1952 she graduated from Stanford University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, earning a B.A. and M.A., respectively. In 1983, she earned a doctorate in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz after teaching and writing for a handful of years.

As an educator, hooks has taught at several institutions, including the University of California, Oberlin College, and Yale University, among others. She wrote the first of her books, a collection of poems titled And There She Wept in 1978 while teaching. Since then, she has gone on to publish dozens of scholarly articles and books, catapulting to prominence by way of her second book, Feminist Theory: From Margin To Center, which established her as a leading voice.

Her stylized pen name is in honor of her mother and great-grandmother. The lower-case styling was a deliberate choice by hooks to keep the emphasis on the work she produced and not her name.

Today, hooks is the Distinguished Professor in Residence in Appalachian Studies at Berea College in Kentucky, and where an institute named after her is also housed.

 

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

Little Known Black History Fact: bell hooks was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chicago’s Prosecutor Praised For Reform Efforts In Mass…

Cook County Attorney Kim Foxx delivers on her promise of criminal justice reform.
09.25.18
Botham Jean’s Mother Demands Amber Guyger Be Charged…

Allison Jean is insisting on more.
09.25.18
Disney Slammed Because Of Its ‘Eurocentric’ Version Of…

Disney's first Black princess looked a little too light.
09.25.18
Here’s What Could Happen To Trump If He…

Rod Rosenstein awaits President Trump's decision on whether to fire him.
09.25.18
Did The Dallas Police Chief Lie About Not Being…

Chief Renee Hall claimed she was "prohibited" from doing it last week.
09.25.18
‘We Are All Community’: Tamron Hall Previews Her…

Tamron Hall was getting closer to realizing her latest job of hosting her own talk show.
09.25.18
Michelle Obama Warns That ‘Other Folks’ Still Show…

Michelle Obama appeared at her first voter registration rally of the 2018 midterm election season.
09.25.18
Pennsylvania Candidate For Governor Defends His White Supremacist…

Trump-back candidate Scott Wagner refused to apologize for using coded racist language.
09.24.18
Here’s What Polls Are Showing About Black Candidates…

Recent polls reveal how Black candidates are doing a few key races.
09.24.18
Clubbing While Black: Bar’s Ban Of Do-Rags And…

A Rochester, New York bar is the latest night spot to be accused of having a racist dress code.
09.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close