Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy ‘Kiss’ For His 50th Birthday On Social Media

The former "Jamie Foxx Show" actress later apologized for posting the racy pic from the 1999 film "Wild Wild West.

Us Weekly Hot Hollywood Event - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

To celebrate Will Smith’s 50th birthday, Garcelle Beauvais joined in the festivities by sending the Oscar-nominated actor a message. But some think she may have went too far with it.

See, the former “Jamie Foxx Show” actress decided to post a throwback screenshot of the two kissing from the 1999 film “Wild Wild West.”

Quickly, one fan let her know to take it down, ASAP.

“You better take this down fore’ jada go on a twitter rant.” To which Gabby quipped back,” Bring it!”

She also explained the details behind that shoot.

But it wasn’t too long before other folks had issues with the 51-year-old actress’ actions:

Meanwhile, some folks didn’t see anything wrong with it and didn’t understand all the drama:

Nevertheless, believing that she “made a mistake,” Gabby later apologized on Twitter:

“Ok guys it was supposed to be a funny post My bad if I offended anyone ! If you are my followers you know I’m all about lifting up people and being positive being human I made a mistake … Have beautiful blessed day.”

BEAUTIES: Thoughts? Was Gabby out of pocket or were people overreacting?

Fancy Girl?! Garcelle Beauvais Sends Will Smith A Sexy 'Kiss' For His 50th Birthday On Social Media

