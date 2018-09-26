CLOSE
Videos
Home > Videos

The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH]

The official Creed II trailer is here

Leave a comment

Oh my goodness the brand new trailer for Creed II is out and it already has us hype for Thanksgiving.

The film stars Michael B. Jordan reprising his role from the original Creed as Adonis Creed, son of the legendary Apollo Creed. This time, things are different for Adonis. He’s a champion and he and his girlfriend Bianca, played by Tessa Thompson have a family together.

However, Creed II is all about a rivalry four decades in the making: Creed vs. Drago. If you recall in the original Rocky franchise, Creed’s father Apollo was killed by Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. Well, guess who is opposite Adonis in the ring for his latest superfight? None other than Ivan Drago’s son, Viktor, played by Florian Munteanu.

RELATED: ‘Creed II’ + 9 Other Black Films You Should See Before The End Of 2018

RELATED: Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Steven Caple Jr. is directing this time, replacing Ryan Coogler who serves as executive producer. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa, his eighth film in the role and the crux of the latest film is the young Creed fighting not only for redemption but his family’s legacy as well.

Watch the trailer up top.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

The Creed 2 Trailer Is Everything [WATCH] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
All The Details About Bill Cosby’s Life In…

Bill Cosby is housed at the newest and most expensive prison in Pennsylvania.
09.27.18
Andrew Gillum’s Support Extends Well Beyond The Black…

Andrew Gillum has support across several demographics in his run for Florida governor.
09.27.18
From Capitol Hill To Courtrooms, Calls For Sexual…

More #MeToo cases.
09.27.18
What? Ex-Superintendent To Get Thousands After Allegedly Making…

A racial discrimination lawsuit says Geye Hamby threatened to "kill" Black people.
09.27.18
Cops Defend Unconstitutional Stop And Frisk Tactics As…

The police stop of the Rev. Kevin Cosby ignited a debate.
09.27.18
Obama Appointee At Center Of Capitol Hill Sexual…

A House committee will hear testimony from a woman who accused former North Carolina congressman Mel Watts of sexual harassment.
09.27.18
From Kamala Harris To John Legend, Black People…

Speaking up and out.
09.27.18
Trump’s ‘Sh*thole Countries’ Comment Comes Back To Haunt…

A judge believes the president's racist comment guided his immigration policy.
09.27.18
Botham Jean’s Family Suing The City Of Dallas

His family is fighting back.
09.27.18
Video Goes Viral Of Woman Confronting AT&T Worker…

The cable and phone employee initially claimed that the transfer was an accident, but later changed his tune.
09.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close